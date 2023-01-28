Radome, pedestal removed from NWS in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews began the process of replacing the pedestal that supports the weather radar dome at the National Weather Service in Mobile Friday morning at Mobile Regional Airport.

It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s effort to replace nearly 160 radar stations.

This work is part 4 of 4 major upgrades, known as the SLEP or Service Life Extension Program, that has taken place over the past several years, according to the NWS. The program will replace and refurbish major components of the more than 20-year-old WSR-88D and will keep the radar operational into the 2030s. The NWS, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in this eight-year program, according to the weather service.

For the KMOB Radar - the first project was the installation of the new signal processor, the second project was the transmitter refurbishment, the third project was the equipment shelter refurbishment, and the remaining project is the refurbishment of the pedestal.

Due to the work, Mobile’s regional weather radar is expected to be down until Feb. 4.

The FOX10 StormTracker team will be using radar out of Eglin Air Force Base and New Orleans to keep viewers covered.

