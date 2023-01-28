Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month.

The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50 people were on the waiting list.

Mardi gras parades and festivities are certainly on everyone’s minds, with festivities in walking distance from the park.

Valarie Sanders has spent the last 11 Mardi Gras at the park and says it’s a highlight each year.

“We just hang out, go to parades, socialize, cook and party for basically a whole month,” said Valarie Sanders. “I still have some of the same people from 11 years ago and people that have been here a lot longer than me but it’s just a fun time of year for Mobile.”

The second group is scheduled to move in on Saturday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.