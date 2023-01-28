Unsettled pattern heads our way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the low 30s inland.

Surface high pressure controls the weather for early tomorrow keeping skies partly sunny in the morning. By the afternoon clouds roll in with our next weather system approaching. High temperatures for your Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Sunday looks to be a rainy day with moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the day starting mid-morning. Luckily, there is no severe threat with these storms, but there may be a few heavy downpours.

Next week, rain chances stay up while moisture lingers. Monday and Tuesday some isolated showers are possible. Wednesday and Thursday will likely have a higher chance of showers as a system moves in. We will update the timing of this as it approaches.

