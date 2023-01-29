Dauphin Island celebrates round 2 with People’s Parade

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -For the second weekend in a row -- Dauphin Island has let the good times roll. It’s a sign we’re getting closer to the first parade of the season rolling here in the Port City.

As the Dauphin Island People’s Parade began to roll -- the chaos of the season had them screaming a very familiar greeting: “Happy Mardi Gras!”

The people certainly having a good time. From the throws to the floats -- this weekend is round two for Dauphin Island. Last week it was Krewe de la Dauphine showing off.

The celebration is now set to continue in the Port City. Just six more days until the Conde Cavalier’s get the party started with Mobile’s first parade of the season -- making way for non-stop fun and parades all the way through Fat Tuesday (February 21st).

Meanwhile, last minute preps are still underway as we get closer to our big reveal of the FOX 10 Mardi Gras float! FOX 10 News is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting here along the Gulf Coast. To mark the occasion -- we’re going all out -- new paint, lights, and much more from our 70 years.

