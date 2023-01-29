Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seniors converged on Mobile looking to show off their football skills in the High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday.

The game was between Team Lightning and Team Thunder. Each team was made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas.

This was a way for the players to showcase their talents so they can get offers from either D1, D2 or even D3 schools.

“It means a lot to our teams and community as well and scouts that come out looking at some of our kids that don’t get the exposure,” said Edwin White. “We learned to support our people that are all in high school and around the surrounding areas.”

Organizers hope to continue this event next year so high school football players can get the spotlight to go on to the next level.

