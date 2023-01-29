MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said they responded to 15220 Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident.

Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charlie Windell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.

Witnesses said Zuber got on the passenger side of the vehicle and tried to prevent the driver from leaving by removing the keys from the ignition which caused the ATV to flip and land on top of Zuber, resulting in death, according to police.

Authorities said witnesses removed the ATV and attempted CPR on Zuber which was unsuccessful.

Police said the death has been ruled an accident.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.