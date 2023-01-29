Mobile Mystics hold open house to preview this year’s floats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two weeks ahead of when they roll, the Mobile Mystics gave us a preview of what to expect.

The parading group held an open house to see this year’s floats.

There were plenty of characters, including Sesame Street and Toy Story, just to name a few.

Guests were also served drinks and food as they took in all of the sights.

The Mobile Mystics is the largest group to parade during the daytime outside of Fat Tuesday. On the parade route, the Mystics have earned the reputation of being heavy throwers.

The Mobile Mystics roll at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

