UPDATE: Pensacola PD says death on the side of the road suggests injuries are not traffic related

UPDATE: Police said after a preliminary investigation, they do not not believe the individuals injuries are traffic related and they are treating his death as suspicious.

Authorities said they is not a threat to the community at this time.

The man as been identified and his name will be released following notification of next of kin, according to police.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road.

Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.

Authorities said they had closed the area of Scenic Highway between Langley Avenue and Manolette, but have reopened the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

