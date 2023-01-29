Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

UPDATE: Pensacola PD says death on the side of the road suggests injuries are not traffic related

(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police said after a preliminary investigation, they do not not believe the individuals injuries are traffic related and they are treating his death as suspicious.

Authorities said they is not a threat to the community at this time.

The man as been identified and his name will be released following notification of next of kin, according to police.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road.

Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.

Authorities said they had closed the area of Scenic Highway between Langley Avenue and Manolette, but have reopened the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama Department of Transportation
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles...
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Second weekend of Mardi Gras parading on Dauphin Island with People's Parade.
Dauphin Island celebrates round 2 with People’s Parade
Mobile Mystics hold open house to preview this year's floats
Mobile Mystics hold open house to preview this year’s floats