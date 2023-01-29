Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plan crashed on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration is also responding to the crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County. (Childersburg Fire)

The pilot was transported to a local medical facility and is said to be okay. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the plane.

