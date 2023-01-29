Advertise With Us
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound

Alabama Department of Transportation
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure.

ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic and as more information becomes available, we will update this story.

