Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure.

ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic and as more information becomes available, we will update this story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.