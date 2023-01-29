Advertise With Us
Village Park in Daphne hosts Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local soccer stars looked to present their soccer skills Saturday morning at Village Park.

The Alabama High School Soccer South Region Spotlight took place in Daphne where boys and girls, along with their coaches, attended from every high school in Mobile and Baldwin County.

