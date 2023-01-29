Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs.

Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road.

After being spotted, two subjects fled in a silver Honda Civic and sped past the ambulance, according to police. WCSO said the medic was able to get a partial Florida tag from the vehicle and discovered a FLOCK alert matching the vehicle, which was stolen out of Crestview.

Crestview PD said they were contacted at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday stating the Honda was spotted by officers and fled through the city before being found abandoned after attempting a traffic stop.

Police said multiple burglaries were reported during the day, including a stolen Ford Fiesta with a flat tire, occurring on Commerce Circle, Leisure Lake, Michelangelo Road and Oakwood Lakes Boulevard.

Authorities said they received security camera footage from the Tom Thumb located at Highway 90 and U.S. 331 which shows both stolen vehicles stopping at the store just before 4 a.m. The subject in the Ford Fiesta got out and got gas while the subject in the stolen Honda Civic stayed in the vehicle.

The subject in the Fiesta is described as a black male with a facemask, wearing a black sweatshirt with distinctive coloring on the front, a thin build, skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The Fiesta was recovered at an apartment complex late Saturday evening with nobody in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477.

