1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police.

Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious and brought in a canine trained in drug detection.

The dog alerted them to the presence of drugs and deputies searched the vehicle on probable cause, according to police.

Authorities said they located 29 grams of methamphetamine and five tablets that they believe to be Xanax.

Oscar Lee Powers, 41, was arrested and charged on three counts including drug trafficking, according to police.

