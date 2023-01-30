Advertise With Us
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police.

According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.

Police said Kennedy was not using a seatbelt at the time and was partially ejected before being pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Boykin Road approximately three miles west of Mobile.

ALEA said nothing further is available as they continue to investigate the situation.

