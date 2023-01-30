1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police.

According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot.

Police said EMS was called but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they were able to gather that there was a large gathering at the house when the shooting happened.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is underway, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.