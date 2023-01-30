Advertise With Us
1 dead in Escambia County shooting

(WBNG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police.

According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot.

Police said EMS was called but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they were able to gather that there was a large gathering at the house when the shooting happened.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is underway, according to police.

