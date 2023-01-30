1 person dead in Mount Vernon over the weekend

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - One man died in Mount Vernon on Friday after suffering a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said they responded to a house on Saint Stephens Road at 9:30 p.m. to assist one shot.

Police said they located James Pendleton shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, two family members were in the house with Pendleton when they heard a knock at the door.

Pendleton answered and the family members said they heard three shots and saw two black males outside of the residence, according to police.

Pendleton managed to run back in the house and told the family to lock the door and they immediately called 911, according to police.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact MCSO at (251) 574-8633.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.