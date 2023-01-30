1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning.

According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and MPD is still investigating, according to police.

