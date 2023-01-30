2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier.

Officers said upon arrival, they discovered two subjects had entered the victims storage unit and removed items.

Police were able to locate the vehicle matching the description the subjects were driving and arrest the two men after finding them with the stolen items.

Derrick Sumlin, 29, and Johnny Hickman, 46, were taken into custody, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.