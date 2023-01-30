Advertise With Us
2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

Johnny Hickman (left) and Derrick Sumlin (right)
Johnny Hickman (left) and Derrick Sumlin (right)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier.

Officers said upon arrival, they discovered two subjects had entered the victims storage unit and removed items.

Police were able to locate the vehicle matching the description the subjects were driving and arrest the two men after finding them with the stolen items.

Derrick Sumlin, 29, and Johnny Hickman, 46, were taken into custody, according to police.

