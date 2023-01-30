2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD.

The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they found the subject with the vehicle and arrested Richard Saxton Jr., 34.

The second occurred Saturday at 8:18 a.m. when officers said they responded to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile located at 3060 Dauphin Island Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

MPD said they observed a man on surveillance video leaving the location in the stolen vehicle and were able to locate the vehicle at the 100 block of Hemley Avenue.

During the investigation, police said they were able to match the subject with the surveillance video and took Arthur Watson, 27, into custody.

Both thefts are separate and not related.

