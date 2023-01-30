Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

Arthur Watson (left) and Richard Saxon Jr. (right)
Arthur Watson (left) and Richard Saxon Jr. (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD.

The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they found the subject with the vehicle and arrested Richard Saxton Jr., 34.

The second occurred Saturday at 8:18 a.m. when officers said they responded to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile located at 3060 Dauphin Island Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

MPD said they observed a man on surveillance video leaving the location in the stolen vehicle and were able to locate the vehicle at the 100 block of Hemley Avenue.

During the investigation, police said they were able to match the subject with the surveillance video and took Arthur Watson, 27, into custody.

Both thefts are separate and not related.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple crashes on I-10 in Mobile
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
Oscar Lee Powers
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
Julian Tolbert
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence