Apartment fire leaves several families displaced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-alarm fire at Yester Oaks Apartments on Saturday, located at 3701 Mossvale Drive, has left several families displaced, according to the Mobile Fire Department.

Officials said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximately 7:48 p.m. for reports of visible smoke.

Upon arrival, authorities said they observed smoke on the second floor and began their fire attack.

Another alarm response was issued at 7:54 p.m. as smoke continued to increase and search and rescue cleared out the first two floors of the involved building, reporting all units were evacuated, according to the department.

Ventilation teams accessed the roof and cut holes along the roof to release smoke, allowing them to locate fires throughout the walls and attic, according to officials.

At 8:58 p.m., the fire was reported under control and crews continued to overhaul the scene attempt to save property, according to authorities.

The department said there were two units directly impacted and several families have been displaced, however there were no injuries or casualties.

The cause of the fire is unknown and officials are continuing to investigate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.