Dr. Pimple Popper is popping acne myths

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We often associate acne breakouts with our teen years, but for many adults, breakouts aren’t just a distant memory.

In fact, acne is the most prevalent skin disease, affecting up to 80% of people at some point during their lives. And for those suffering from breakouts well past their teenage years, understanding what’s causing them is crucial.

Board certified dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, popularly known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” discusses why she joined the newly launched AH-ha! It’s Acne Hormones campaign to “pop” common acne myths. She also explains the role that hormones play in causing acne regardless of gender or age.

This interview is provided by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

