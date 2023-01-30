Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gamers N Geeks Game of the Month: Villainous

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks in Mobile is excited for their game of the month, Villainous! Chelsey and Producer Danielle visited the location to check it out and play a little of the game.

In Villainous, you are playing as one of six Disney villains. It is fun for the whole family. For more information about Gamers N Geeks and to purchase Villainous, visit this website.

