Gray skies and warm temps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting off quiet with warm temps in the 60s and patchy fog.

Otherwise, we are looking at cloudy conditions throughout the day. An isolated sprinkle or two is possible, but nothing significant is expected for our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet and warm with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the 70s.

The next system will move in late on Thursday. It’s too early to know if there will be severe weather with this one, but some thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely.

That rain will wrap by lunch on Friday and we’ll clear out and cool off after that.

So, it looks good for the first weekend of Mardi Gras and for the Senior Bowl!

Have a great week!

