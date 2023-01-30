MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

During the 66-year history of Distinguished Young Women, we have taken the opportunity to shine a light on the talents of young women to not only reward those who excel in the performing arts but to also encourage all young people to discover a passion for the arts. In an effort to encourage even more youth, the 7th Annual Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase strives to shine the spotlight on talented young performers right in our own community, encourage and reward their pursuits and give funds to our local schools to support arts programs, thereby reaching more children in the Gulf Coast region.

The showcase is open to Mobile and Baldwin County students in grades 1-12 and is completely FREE of cost to enter/participate. Awards will be given to solo/duo and group acts in four age divisions in the form of funding for arts programs at the winners’ schools.

Application can be completed on our website and a virtual audition video can be sent to Tara@DistinguishedYW.org

Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase

Hosted by: Distinguished Young Women

Event: held at Murphy High School on March 5th

Application deadline: February 3rd

