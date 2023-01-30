I-10 crash involving motorcycle results in fatality; multiple wrecks snarl traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Interstate 10 Eastbound in Mobile this morning has resulted in a fatality, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

This was on I-10 near I-65 just before 6 a.m.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been left at a standstill as emergency responders deal with multiple crashes. Another one happened near Rangeline Road, closing several lanes.

