I-10 crash involving motorcycle results in fatality; multiple wrecks snarl traffic

Eastbound traffic on I-10 in Mobile was left at a standstill Monday morning as emergency responders dealt with multiple crashes near Exit 20.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Interstate 10 Eastbound in Mobile this morning has resulted in a fatality, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

This was on I-10 near I-65 just before 6 a.m.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been left at a standstill as emergency responders deal with multiple crashes. Another one happened near Rangeline Road, closing several lanes.

