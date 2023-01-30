MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

For the past 31years, the Joe Cain Classic Run has been the primary focus for the Bay Area Runners (BAR), who organizes and conducts the event. The BARs are a diverse group of men and women who’ve gotten together for the purposes of fun, fitness, fellowship, and public service. Members are primarily from the Mobile Bay area of Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama.

Proceeds from the race consist of race entry fees and corporate sponsorship. These proceeds are given to local organizations that adapt athletic sports and activities to allow participation by those who could not otherwise participate.

Joe Cain is credited with reviving the Mardi Gras celebration in Mobile after the civil war. In 1866, during the period when Mobile was still occupied by Union Forces. Mardi Gras celebrations were on hold. Later, a group of gentlemen, led by Joseph Stillwell Cain, borrowed a coal wagon from a local business, dressed in costume portraying a fictional Chickasaw Indian chief named Slacabamorinico. They paraded through the streets on Fat Tuesday, thereby reviving Mardi Gras, which has been observed in Mobile ever since. In 1968, Joe Cain Day was established as an all-inclusive street celebration that anyone is welcome to join. Joe Cain Day is celebrated on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday.

The race takes place on Joe Cain Day (the Sunday before Fat Tuesday) at 8:00 a.m. in Mobile, Alabama on one of the uglier racecourses a runner is likely to encounter. The out and back route goes past the jail and a scenic scrap yard before returning the runner to the start/finish line at the intersection of Canal and Broad streets near the Mobile Civic Auditorium. However, most people don’t mind the ugly course because, if you run the race, you get to go to the awesome post-race party for which the race is famous. There’s live music, dancing in the street, food, door prizes, awards, and a visit from Joe Cain’s famous and lovely Merry Widows. These widows, travel the streets downtown on Joe Cain Day, lending their charm and grace to citywide festivities all day long. They motor over a few blocks down South Broad Street to Augusta Street for the Block Party. So come join the Bay Area Runners on Joe Cain Day to celebrate the Mardi Gras tradition “Mobile Style” and help a deserving group of exceptional athletes.

Proceeds to benefit: Organizations that adapt sporting events to allow participation by those whose disabilities would otherwise prohibit their ability to participate.

Run Organized by: Bay Area Runners

Location: Broad Street and Canal Street in Mobile, AL

Course: 5K Flat, fast, & ugly!!! USATF certification AL03036JD

Awards: Top 3 male and female Overall, 1st Male and Female Master, 1st Male and Female Grandmaster, 1st Male and Female Senior Grandmaster, Top 3 Clydesdales (210+ lbs) and Athena (165+ lbs), Top 5 Male and Female Race Walkers. Overall Male and Female Wheelchair.

Age groups: Top three male and female in following divisions: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30- 34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89 and 90+

Shirts: All pre-registered runners with applications postmarked by 02/12/2023 are guaranteed a T- shirt on race day. All applications postmarked after 02/12/2023 and race day registrants receive T- shirts while they last. Moon Pie Dash participants must register only if they want a T-shirt.

Results: Results will be posted at the block party and on http://productionsbylittleredhen.com

Registration:

Early registration – postmarked on or before 2/12/2023 - $25.00 Late registration – postmarked after 2/12/2023 or day of race- $30.00 Children 10 and under - $10.00. On-line registration – www.events.com until 4 AM 2/17/2023 Walk-in registration – McCoy Outdoor Co, Fleet Feet or Run-N-Tri in Mobile until noon Thursday, 02/16/2023.

Early Packet Pick-up and Late Registration $30.00 Cash or Check only : Friday 2/17/23 from NOON until 5:30 at the Port City Pacers’ office located at 358 Morgan Ave.

Packet Pick-up and day of race registration: At race site from 6:30 AM- 7:30 AM. $30.00 Cash or check ONLY

Post-Race Party: All registered runners will be eligible for door prizes, food, refreshments, & festivities at post-race block party. Must be present to win. Block Party will be held in front of the Joe Cain House on Augusta St. a few blocks from the race site.

Weather Disclaimer: In the event of dangerous, inclement weather, the Bay Area Runners reserve the right to delay or cancel the event. Entry fees are non-refundable or transferable and will be considered a donation.

