One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired.

According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument with a female over custody issues regarding a child they shared.

During the argument, the female closed the door and Tolbert fired two shots into the residence before leaving, according to authorities.

Police said two adults and two children, ages two and eight, were inside the residence.

Police located Tolbert and arrested him without incident, according to police.

Tolbert is charged with firing into an occupied building, two counts of third degree domestic violence, two counts of reckless endangerment and second degree marijuana possession.

