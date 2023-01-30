Advertise With Us
Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police.

Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Officers were called to the scene and put Holloway on “secure perimeter”, according to police.

Police said there are no reported injuries.

---

