Split helmet up for grabs at 3rd Annual Special Spectators Senior Bowl Reunion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From coast to coast -- Special Spectators is celebrating 21 years -- giving children with chronic and serious illnesses all access -- VIP college game day experiences.

“We don’t just take them to games -- but we make them a part of the game. We do everything that sports fans love to do... But even more,” explained Blake Rockwell, Special Spectators Executive Director.

But to continue do it -- hey need your help. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is happening this Wednesday, February 1st at Moe’s Original BBQ Downtown.

The 3rd Annual Special Spectators Senior Bowl Reunion always draws a crowd and gets fans up close and personal to a sports legend. Who could forget last year’s speical guest Brett Favre.

This year -- it’s a night with Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

Guests will also get to meet some of the Senior Bowl Players ahead of next weekend’s big game.

It’s also a reunion for past Special Spectator families.

“My goodness to see how much they’ve grown over the years and to see how well they’re doing. It’s really fun to see them - we don’t lose touch with them we keep in touch with them,” said Rockwell.

“Oh it’s amazing. For me personally a lot of them get stuck at the age they were during diagnosis or treatment... So when I see them outside of the hospital -- after treatment -- it’s such a shock how grown up they are. They’re driving and they have girlfriends, and boyfriends. But when you watch a child go through a very scary illness -- it’s amazing to see them thriving in their own new world in the community,” said Beth Abston, with USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Like we said it’s a fundraiser -- in addition to ticket sales there will be a silent auction with lots of sports memorabilia -- including this year’s split Bama/Browns Helmet honoring Ozzie Newsome. It’s truly one of a kind -- just like those Special Spectators they continue to serve.

Half the money raised -- stays local at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Again -- the event is this Wednesday at Moe’s Original BBQ Downtown at 6 p.m. For more information on how you can get tickets, donate, or still become a sponsor -- click here.

