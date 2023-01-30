What to know about furniture warranties with Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a lot to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow Fine Furniture joined us on Studio10 to explain some of the ins and outs of furniture warranty’s and what to ask your salesperson about. For example, some furniture comes with a warranty, but has the option to buy additional coverage.

Click on the video link to learn more.

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.