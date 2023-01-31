Advertise With Us
6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after six vehicles were struck by gunfire on Monday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired. Police found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire.

In addition, officers located another unoccupied vehicle in a nearby school’s rear parking lot that had also been hit by gunfire, according to authorities.

No one was injured, police said.

