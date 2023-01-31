Doing Good: Dauphin Island Sea Lab

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting the Dauphin Island Sea Lab with one of their educators Greg Graeber.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab was founded in 1971 by the Alabama legislature to provide marine science programs for many of the state’s colleges and universities. Today, 22 member institutions partner with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab to provide studies to undergraduate and graduate students. Since starting, the DISL mission has expanded to include K-12 education, professional development, and a public aquarium.

Since 1971, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab researchers have collected valuable environmental and ecosystem level data as part of the research and monitoring efforts in the fields of oceanography and ecology. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab provides scientific diver training and oversight for all participating schools with the Marine Environmental Sciences Consortium. DISL joined the American Academy of Underwater Science in 1992.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is located on the eastern end of Dauphin Island, a 17-mile-long barrier island approximately three miles from the mainland and thirty-five miles south of Mobile, Alabama. It is surrounded by Mobile Bay, Mississippi Sound, and the Gulf of Mexico. The 35-acre campus is bordered by Mobile Bay to the north and the Gulf of Mexico to the south and is a five-minute walk from the Mobile Bay Ferry and Historic Fort Gaines. The campus is a no smoking, no weapons, no pets campus.

The Discovery Hall Programs offer a variety of programs for your children during the summer, ranging from single-day programs to residential camps and academic courses. Our highly qualified educators will guide campers and students through all activities, and residential students are well-supervised by our exceptional counselors. Registration for their summer 2023 programs opens on February 1, 2023. Camp registrations are processed in the order in which they are received.

You can sign up your kids, and learn more about the programs, on their website.

You can also sign up for their newsletter here, to keep up with everything that’s happening with DISL.

