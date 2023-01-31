Advertise With Us
Expect Excellence Community Theatre presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

“The Little Mermaid”

Feb. 2-4 at 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Doors open one hour before showtime.

Tickets $15 ages 3 & up - general admission

www.orangebeachal.gov/performingarts

Expect Excellence Community Theatre - a City of Orange Beach program

Orange Beach Performing Arts Center

23908 Canal Rd.

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Box Office 251-923-0043

www.orangebeachal.gov/performingarts

---

