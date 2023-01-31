Expect Excellence Community Theatre presents ‘The Little Mermaid’
“The Little Mermaid”
Feb. 2-4 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.
Doors open one hour before showtime.
Tickets $15 ages 3 & up - general admission
www.orangebeachal.gov/performingarts
Expect Excellence Community Theatre - a City of Orange Beach program
Orange Beach Performing Arts Center
23908 Canal Rd.
Orange Beach, AL 36561
Box Office 251-923-0043
