Foggy start on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very foggy start to the day on the Gulf Coast so please drive carefully when you leave the house. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid to low 60s, and we should climb to the mid 70s again later this afternoon. As for rain chances, there will be a few pockets of rain out there but nothing widespread. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range today and tomorrow. The stalled front to the NW of us finally sinks to the South on Thursday and that’s when rain coverage moves up to 60%. There could be a few strong storms in the mix but for now the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5. That could change so we’ll be watching things carefully towards the end of this week. Drier and colder air returns on Friday with highs dropping to the upper 50s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.