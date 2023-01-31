MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gourmet Goodies shows off their award-winning king cakes.

They have place #1 in the savory category for our Crawfish King Cake, #1 new comer category, and #3 overall in the nation for the Competition in New Orleans. At the Mobile King Cake Off, they won #1 in the Traditional Category.

Gourmet Goodies

1539 US Highway 98

Daphne, AL 36526

(251) 888-1152

Find them on Facebook at: facebook.com/gourmetgoodiesdaphne

---

