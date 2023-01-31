Advertise With Us
Governor Ivy in Loxley tomorrow for Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center grand opening

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Ivy will be in Loxley tomorrow for the grand opening of the Aldi Headquarters and Distribution Center.

The governor will be joined by Heather Moore, the regional vice president for the Loxley facility, Loxley Mayor Richard Teal and Feeding the Gulf Coast CEO Michael Ledger.

The facility is 564 thousand square feet and will service up to 100 stores in the southeast.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

---

