Man seriously injured in stabbing, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly cut his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her current boyfriend multiple times Monday morning, seriously injuring him, according to police.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Anders Lane around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Police said the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered the victim’s home and threatened her and her current boyfriend with a knife. The man then cut the victim and stabbed her current boyfriend multiple times before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

