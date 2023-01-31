Advertise With Us
Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks about the upcoming shows happening in our area.

SAENGER THEATRE:

February 2 – Senior Bowl Summit - bit.ly/seniorbowl23

February 25 – Toto - bit.ly/totomob23

March 8 – Floyd Nation – bit.ly/floyd23

March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor - bit.ly/jst23

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:

Shen Yun – February 7 - bit.ly/shenyun23

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6 - bit.ly/blippi23

World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7 - bit.ly/wbsmob23

Bethel Music – May 1 - bit.ly/comeup23

---

