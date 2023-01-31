Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks about the upcoming shows happening in our area.
SAENGER THEATRE:
February 2 – Senior Bowl Summit - bit.ly/seniorbowl23
February 25 – Toto - bit.ly/totomob23
March 8 – Floyd Nation – bit.ly/floyd23
March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor - bit.ly/jst23
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:
Shen Yun – February 7 - bit.ly/shenyun23
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6 - bit.ly/blippi23
World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7 - bit.ly/wbsmob23
Bethel Music – May 1 - bit.ly/comeup23
---
