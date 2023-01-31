Advertise With Us
Mobile Opera presents ‘Let Freedom Sing’

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Opera invites you to “Let Freedom Sing”. This one night only show is the inspiring story of opera star Marian Anderson. The show features music by Bruce Adolphe and libretto by Carolivia Herron. Get your tickets now for the event on Febuary 4th at 7:30pm at Murphy High School.

For information on tickets and more about Mobile Opera visit:

https://www.mobileopera.org/

