MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary

(WBNG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants.

Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

---

