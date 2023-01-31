MPD looking for drivers after motorcyclist ran over multiple times on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for drivers who ran over a man’s body after a motorcycle crash Monday morning on the interstate.

Police say the drivers may not even know they hit 29-year-old Christopher Means after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police don’t believe fog was a factor in the deadly wreck...

But fog could create some dangerous driving conditions Tuesday morning.

A dense fog advisory went into effect Monday night.

In the meantime, Mobile Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in that deadly motorcycle crash.

It was a hectic scene around 6 a.m.

I-10 eastbound lanes shut down for hours after four separate car crashes.

Police say the motorcyclist, Means, lost control on the southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10.

Corporal Katrina Frazier says several drivers unknowingly ran him over and kept going.

“A motorcycle rider lost control of his motorcycle. He came off of his motorcycle and was struck multiple times by several vehicles,” Corporal Frazier said. “We had one vehicle to remain on the scene.”

With the dense fog advisory in effect, drivers on both sides of the bay need to be on alert not only for other drivers but pedestrians.

Less than two weeks ago a 42-year-old Louisiana man was killed after Daphne Police say he was hit while walking along Interstate 10.

Police say the heavy fog was present at the time of the accident.

