Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Teen found with gun at Theodore High School on Monday taken into custody

(WTVY)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center Monday morning for bringing a gun to Theodore High School, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at 6201 Swedetown Road around 10 a.m. Monday. School officials had detained the boy after finding him in possession of the firearm, according to police.

Officers took the boy into custody and recovered the gun, authorities said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says
Man seriously injured in stabbing, police say
Order of Athena working to get floats finished
Order of Athena building its own floats after group says builder left them high and dry
MPD looking for drivers after motorcyclist ran over multiple times on I-10
MPD looking for drivers after motorcyclist ran over multiple times on I-10