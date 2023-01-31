MPD: Teen found with gun at Theodore High School on Monday taken into custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center Monday morning for bringing a gun to Theodore High School, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at 6201 Swedetown Road around 10 a.m. Monday. School officials had detained the boy after finding him in possession of the firearm, according to police.

Officers took the boy into custody and recovered the gun, authorities said.

