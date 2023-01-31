Advertise With Us
Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation

About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up.

Host: Dayspring Baptist Church

Event Date: 2/10/23

Time: 6p-9p

Location: 2200 Cody Rd., Mobile AL 36695

Registration: https://dayspring.church

