Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -
Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation
About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up.
Host: Dayspring Baptist Church
Event Date: 2/10/23
Time: 6p-9p
Location: 2200 Cody Rd., Mobile AL 36695
Registration: https://dayspring.church
---
