Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church

Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation

About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up.

Host: Dayspring Baptist Church

Event Date: 2/10/23

Time: 6p-9p

Location: 2200 Cody Rd., Mobile AL 36695

Registration: https://dayspring.church

