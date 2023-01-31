Advertise With Us
Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound.

It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque Bayfront Parkway, a run through Gulf Breeze, and onto Pensacola Beach. The 5K invites both runners and walkers to travel from Gulf Breeze to beautiful Pensacola Beach on Santa Rosa Island and the Gulf Islands Seashore.

There is much to see and lots to do in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and Pensacola Beach. This event is an ideal winter getaway. Natural beauty, outdoor enjoyment, history, art, entertainment, and shopping are there for you and your friends – take the opportunity for a long, true destination weekend.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2023

Race Day Start Times:

15K-7:00 AM (Maritime Park)

5K- 8:30 AM (Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze – Adjacent to the Football Stadium)

If you’re interested in joining you can sign up for the race here.

