People head to RV City ahead of Mardi Gras debut downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is days away from the first Mardi Gras parade, but some people may be raising safety concerns after the violence in the entertainment district New Year’s Eve.

Many people heading to RV City, right under the I-10 bridge downtown, ahead of the first parade Friday night.

People like George Tarver are keeping close to all the action, already setting up his camper. He said he’s been coming about 20 years.

“We come on Friday night, stay through Sunday, and then all the last weekend, we come that Friday and stay until Mardi Gras is over,” he said.

Coming off the deadly mass shooting in the entertainment district New Year’s Eve, some may feel unsafe downtown.

Friday night will be especially packed with the first parade of the season and the Nelly concert in Mardi Gras Park.

“It’s going to be a little crowded down here, because that’s usually where we go to stand, so Friday night is going to be pretty hectic,” said Tarver. “We are going to have to find another place to get.”

Though Tarver said he’s still going to enjoy the season like normal.

“It’s not going to change my Mardi Gras, none whatsoever,” he said. “We are still going to do what we always do. If you love Mardi Gras, then come on down because it’s not going to ruin my fun or our fun, so we are all ready to go. We wait for it every year.”

