Reese’s Senior Bowl hosts welcome reception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stage is set, the players are here and Senior Bowl week is officially upon us and the City of Mobile gave a warm welcome to all of those players this evening.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl welcome reception was held at the Battle House Hotel in the Moonlight Ballroom.

Vigor Alum and Alabama great Rosevelt Patterson Mc’d the event. He played in the Senior Bowl in 1994. Players were introduced by their position and made sure to give the Reese’s Cup a big high five.

Both teams will have their first practice in Hancock-Whitney Stadium tomorrow morning with the National team at 11:30 a.m. and the American team at 2 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.