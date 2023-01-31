Advertise With Us
Release of hundreds of ADOC inmates on hold due to lack of victim notification

It's unknown now how long it will take to release those inmates
Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The release of hundreds of Alabama Department of Corrections inmates is on hold temporarily because the victims in their cases have not yet been notified, they are being released early.

A new law allowing the release was supposed to go into effect Tuesday releasing nearly 400 inmates a year before their scheduled releases.

It’s unknown now how long it will take to release those inmates.

“The law states that the department of corrections is required to give notifications. We’re going to provide them every bit of information that we’re legally allowed to give so they can accomplish that goal,” Director Cam Ward of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said.

As part of their releases, those inmates must have somewhere to stay along with an idea of what they plan on doing once they’re released.

Carol Lee with Insight Treatment Program says once they’re released, it’s important these inmates are aware of the resources available, so they don’t end up back behind bars.

“Such as substance abuse or any type of mental health counseling. It’s very important they’re informed of the community resources that are available to them,” Lee said.

Before being released, those inmates will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and will have to meet with parole officers.

About 100 inmates will be released tomorrow but only those with victimless crimes and those whose victims have already been notified.

---

Expect Excellence Community Theatre presents 'The Little Mermaid'
