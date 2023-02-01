1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.

Officers said they discovered the subject had taken the property from the bar and fled the scene.

James Pritchard, 46, was arrested and charged with third degree theft, according to MPD.

