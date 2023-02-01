Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, located just outside Montgomery, died Friday...
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, located just outside Montgomery, died Friday according to the Alabama Department of Corrections(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing.

Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.

ADOC said corrections officers found Lee behaving erratically in his dorm on Friday and he was “escorted to the Health Care Unit for observation and medical assessment.”

ADOC officials said Lee was treated but his erratic behavior “escalated then he stopped breathing.”

Life-saving measures were performed by medical staff, but attempts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful and Lee was pronounced dead.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death. A cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plans for new public safety training center
Mobile plans new training center for police, fire-rescue workers
As for last year’s crime numbers, Prine says Mobile saw a decrease in violent crime.
Mobile Police: Violent crime numbers trending down after 2022
Plans for new public safety training center
Plans for new public safety training center
How daytime fog forms
How daytime fog forms