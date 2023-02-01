ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing.

Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.

ADOC said corrections officers found Lee behaving erratically in his dorm on Friday and he was “escorted to the Health Care Unit for observation and medical assessment.”

ADOC officials said Lee was treated but his erratic behavior “escalated then he stopped breathing.”

Life-saving measures were performed by medical staff, but attempts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful and Lee was pronounced dead.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death. A cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

