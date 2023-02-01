Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “She Loves Me”
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The musical “She Loves Me” runs two weekends. It opens February 3rd and closes February 12th, 2023. All Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw
251/457-8887
