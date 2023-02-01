Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “She Loves Me”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The musical “She Loves Me” runs two weekends. It opens February 3rd and closes February 12th, 2023. All Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw

cctshows.com

251/457-8887

---

